CAIRO- Egypt's debt should fall below 90% of gross domestic product by the end of the fiscal year on June 30, Finance Minister Mohamed Maiit told a news conference on Wednesday in Cairo, exceeding the government's prior expectations.

The country's total export revenue reached a record high of $45.2 billion in 2021, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly told the conference.

