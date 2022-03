CAIRO- Egypt is looking into hedging against fluctuations in the price of strategic commodities, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly told a news conference on Wednesday.

The country, often the world's largest importer of wheat, has strategic reserves of the grain sufficient to cover 4.5 months of consumption, Madbouly added.

