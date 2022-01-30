Cairo - Egypt has allocated EGP 2.5 billion for total public investments in Luxor as part of its citizen investment plan 2021/2022, Minister of Planning and Economic Development, Hala El-Saeed, announced.

El-Saeed said that the local development sector will represent 27.3% of Luxor's total public investments with a value of EGP 679.3 million, according to a recent statement.

Meanwhile, the governorate will record EGP 635 million investments in the higher education and scientific research sector, accounting for 25.5% of the investments.

A total of EGP 508 million and EGP 233.8 million will be invested in the housing and slam development and health sectors, respectively.

The Minister of Planning and Economic Development said that Luxor has witnessed up to 171 development projects.