During his meeting with BP’s CEO Bernard Looney, El-Sisi said this cooperation would enhance Egypt’s efforts to become a center for energy trading in the region, the Middle East News Agency reported.
Bassam Rady, official spokesman for the presidency, said El-Sisi and Looney reviewed the current operations and future investment plans of BP, one of the largest oil producers in Egypt.
Looney praised the distinguished relations between Egypt and Britain in various fields.
