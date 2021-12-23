Egypt’s local production of gasoline has increased by 55 percent from 2014 to 2021, the country’s minister of petroleum and mineral resources said in a statement.

Tarek El-Molla said that local gasoline production reached 6 million tonnes in 2021, up from 3.9 million tonnes in 2014.

This comes in light of the operation of three major projects, including Assiut’s new project, the Egyptian Refinery in Mostorod and the expansions of the plant in Alexandria.

Assiut’s newly inaugurated complex aims to produce 800,000 tonnes of gasoline annually, representing 13 percent of Egypt’s total production, to cover the needs of Upper Egypt's governorates.

The minister said that the 7 billion Egyptian pounds ($450 million) project seeks to minimize dangers and save costs of transporting petroleum products from the north to the south.

The complex also aims to maximize the utilization of Assiut Oil Refining Company's assets by opening new investments in Upper Egypt's governorates and providing job opportunities.