ArabFinance: EFG Hermes Corp-Solutions, a subsidiary of EFG Hermes (HRHO), has signed a deal worth $25 million with Transmar, a wholly-owned subsidiary of IACC Holdings, according to an emailed press release on February 21st.

The deal has been signed to finance the purchase of the new 204-meter cargo vessel ‘Transmar Legacy’, which has a capacity of 2,100 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU).

The new vessel is expected to support Transmar’s Red Sea Service, mainly connecting Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

The total value of the leasing transaction amounts to $33 million, the release highlighted.

The purchase of Transmar Legacy will bolster Transmar’s growth and reinforce its position as the region’s leading container line and as a long-standing reliable partner.

“Transmar has also made sizeable investments towards the acquisition of new shipping containers, promoting new market entries and boosting further growth,” the release noted.

Transmar is a leading containerized cargo carrier in the region, with a strong operational presence in Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Jordan, Djibouti, and Sudan.