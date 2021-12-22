ArabFinance: The investment banking division of EFG Hermes (HRHO) has advised TPGs Evercare Group on the sale of its 50% stake in Pakistans Islamabad diagnostic Centre (IDC), according to an emailed press release on December 20th, 2021.

The stake will be sold to Integrated Diagnostics Holdings (IDH) (IDHC) in a transaction worth $72.35 million.

EFG Hermes served as the exclusive sell-side advisor to TPG, the release added.

I am proud of the teams ability to conclude such a high profile, cross-border transaction for one of the most active private equity investors in FEM. This marks EFG Hermes first inbound transaction into Pakistan, and showcases our ability to connect our clients across our markets. We look forward to continuing to build on this track record, CEO of EFG Hermes Frontier Ali Khalpey commented.

On Monday, IDH announced it signed an agreement to acquire a 50% stake in Base Consultancy FZ LLC UAE, the holding company of IDC, from Evercare Group.

Accordingly, IDH will acquire a 50% indirect stake in Pakistan-based IDC.

The acquisition transaction is set to be closed in the first half (H1) of 2022 at a value of $72.35 million.

Founded in 2005 by Dr. Rizwan Uppal, IDC is one of the leading radiology and pathology integrated diagnostics providers in Pakistan, operating in 30 cities across more than 80 branches.

EFG Hermes is an EGX-listed company that has a presence in 13 countries, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Jordan, Oman, and Pakistan.