More than 100 regional and international universities will be in Dubai to take part in the 19th edition of the International Education Show, a leading expo for universities and higher education.

The show, which is set to open its doors on October 18, has been attracting tens of thousands of parents and students every year who are looking for quality education and academic scholarships.

The event, which runs until October 21, is being organised by Expo Centre Sharjah (ECS) with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

Nearly 100 universities and educational and academic institutions from the UAE, UK Canada, Bahrain, Malaysia, India and Cyprus are slated to take part.

The event is also expecting an outstanding turnout of UAE academic institutions and universities, considered the fastest-growing higher education establishments in the region.

It will feature activities organised in cooperation with the Ministry of Education and the Sharjah Private Education Authority.

Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the SCCI and ECS, said the International Education Show is one of the most important higher education exhibitions in the region given the great opportunities it affords visitors to learn about educational programmes and services.

"It is especially noted for bringing together major local and global universities, academic institutions, and guardians of students under one roof, a fact that enables visitors to engage face-to-face with university representatives and explore a slew of available educational opportunities," he stated.

ECS Chief Executive Saif Mohammed Al Midfa said the expo offers a dynamic platform for students to meet with representatives of local and global universities, institutes, centres, and scholarly institutions, and learn about advanced educational facilities and curricula.

This exposure helps students discover the academic opportunities best suited to prepare them for a profitable educational and professional future, stated Al Midfa.

The show, which draws in tens of thousands of parents and students every year, provides prospective students with quality opportunities to select higher education programmes, obtain academic scholarships, and get to know the entrance requirements of top national and international universities, he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).