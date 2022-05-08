According to the new academic calendar for Saudi Arabia, students in all academic stages of public education on Sunday May 8, will resume, after Ramadan and Eid, to go back to schools and the educational process for the third semester in attendance.



The education departments in a number of regions around the Kingdom have approved the start of the school day in summer time.



The education departments of Wadi Al-Dawasir and Al-Aflaj in the Riyadh region, as well as the General Administration of Education in the Asir region, announced that the morning assembly for schools will start at 6.45 a.m., adding that the first class will start at 7 a.m..



The General Education Department in the Northern Borders Region noted that the morning assembly for boys’ schools will start at 7 a.m., and the first class will start at 7.15 a.m.



While the morning assembly for girls’ schools will begin at 6.45 a.m., and the first class at 7 a.m..



With regard to study holidays during the third semester, students will witness an extended weekend leave twice, the first on 25/05/2022 and the second on 15/06/2022.



While the end of the school year vacation for the third semester will begin on 30/06/2022, corresponding to 01/12/1443.



It is noteworthy that the Ministry of Education has confirmed that its decision to set up the three-semester system in school will achieve many advantages and positive impacts that contribute to raising the efficiency of education in its total system, which includes students, parents, and teachers.



The ministry said that the three semester classes will contribute significantly and help improve students’ educational performance, as well as to maintain their knowledge accumulation, support their skills, and to practice multiple extracurricular activities.



The ministry affirmed its continuous efforts, through its evaluation, to develop the education system in accordance with the best international practices, and to raise the level of efficiency of the educational process.



