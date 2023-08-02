The number of students in the schools across the GCC states is forecast to increase by 1.1 million to reach 14.2 million by 2027 from an estimated 13.1 million in 2022, UAE-based investment banking advisory firm Alpen Capital said in a new report.

The student numbers will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.6%, Alpen Capital said.

The pre-primary segment is expected to see the maximum growth at a CAGR of 2.2%, while the primary and secondary segments are expected to witness an increase of 1.5% CAGR, respectively, between 2022 and 2027, to reach 10.8 million students cumulatively. The tertiary segment is likely to grow at a CAGR of 1.7% over the five-year period.

The recent initiatives taken by regional governments, such as establishing PPP projects to build infrastructure, providing long-term visas to students in the UAE, coupled with stronger collaborations with foreign universities, are expected to propel the number of enrolments.

K-12 enrolments across the six-nation bloc are expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.5% during the five years to reach 11.7 million by 2027.

The number of students in private schools is forecast to reach 3.1 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.7% since 2022.

Private and public schools

The growing preference for international schools offering quality education, rising per capita income and active government support towards privatisation are expected to further boost enrolments in private schools in the GCC.

Public school enrolment is likely to increase, albeit at a marginal pace, recording a CAGR of 1.5% to reach 8.7 million by 2027.

“The GCC education sector has advanced significantly over the past few years with governments’ focus on diversifying their economies and enhancing the quality of education, said Sameena Ahmad, Managing Director, Alpen Capital (ME) Limited.

She added that rising population, high disposable incomes and increasing private sector participation are expected to drive enrolments in the region.

(Editing by Seban Scaria seban.scaria@lseg.com)