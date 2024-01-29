H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member, Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Khorfakkan (UKF), chaired the university’s Board of Trustees meeting today at the university.

Dr. Sheikh Sultan stressed the importance of developing society in all aspects, especially the environmental aspect, highlighting that all efforts aim to provide a decent and healthy lifestyle and a pollution-free life for members of the community.

The board discussed various academic and administrative matters concerning the university and approved several decisions.

The board approved the university’s internal regulations regulating all academic, administrative, and financial matters, in addition to graduate programmes, scientific research, and others.

The proposed budget was also approved along with the reports of the committees affiliated with the board: the Academic Committee, the Finance Committee, and the Financial Resources Committee.