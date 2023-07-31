H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and President of the University of Kalba, issued Administrative Decision No. (16) of 2023, regarding the appointment of a chancellor for the University of Kalba.

The Decision stipulates that Dr. Saif Salim Hassan Al Qaydi be appointed as the Chancellor of the University of Kalba.

This Decision shall come into force from the date of its issuance, the concerned authorities shall implement it, each in its own jurisdiction, and it shall be published in the Official Gazette.