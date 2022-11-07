SHARJAH - The Sharjah Education Council (SEC) and King Abdulaziz & his Companions Foundation for Giftedness & Creativity (Mawhiba) signed a cooperation agreement, aiming at bringing out talented students, empowering the system of talent and creativity.

The agreement was signed by Dr. Saeed Musabah Al Kaabi, member of the Sharjah Executive Council and Chairman of the Sharjah Education Council, and Dr. Amal Al-Hazaa, Secretary-General of the Mawhiba Foundation.

The Chairman of the Sharjah Education Council, Dr. Saeed Musabah Al Kaabi, highlighted the importance of the partnership with Mawhiba, emphsising that it contributes in empowering the talented in Sharjah and the UAE, lauding the wise leadership vision in supporting gifted and talented students in the country.

The Secretary-General of the Mawhiba Foundation expressed her happiness with this agreement, which enhance exchanging experiences between the two sides.

Dr. Amal Al-Hazaa also praised the Council’s active role in promoting the educational level in the Emirate of Sharjah via many educational plans, initiatives and programmes.

The Memorandum of Understanding stipulates the cooperation between the two parties in discovering talented students in Sharjah and the UAE, providing care for them through various programmes, benefiting from joint experiences and capabilities, and exchanging academic consultations, for the benefit of the talented.

According to the agreement, the two parties will cooperate in the field of discovering talents, organising enrichment programmes, exchanging students, holding exhibitions, seminars, conferences and fora in the field of talent and creativity.

The Sharjah Education Council aims to build a conscious youth that adheres to its principles through continuous development of the educational system in a framework of competitiveness and innovation and providing distinguished services to the society, and Mawhiba is a non-profit endowment institution concerned with discovering and nurturing talented people.