RIYADH: Saudi teachers won two international awards in the category of Microsoft Experts for Creative Learning and Microsoft Schools at the World Experience Exchange Conference 2022, recently concluded in Seattle, USA.



Iman Khair Al-Din introduced Encyclopedia of Science schools and won the grand prize for Microsoft schools worldwide, for her project that is designed to integrate children with disabilities in schools or regular classes with their peers.



Maymouna Awaji and Jawaher Al-Manea from Riyadh Education Department, Mohammed Al-Mahmadi and Majed Al-Juhani from Makkah Al-Mukarramah Education Department, depicted as Microsoft experts for creative learning, ranked first in the world in the field of combating climate change for their project titled “Towards a Smart and Sustainable Environment.”



Their project deals with Climate Action, the 13 goals of the UN sustainable development goals.



Zina Bint Saleh Al-Kathiri from Jeddah Education Department ranked second globally in the same field, with her project titled "Our Present is Our Future", aiming to promote environmental awareness through local and global social issues.



Saudi Arabia’s participation in the Global Experience Exchange Conference comes within the cooperation agreement between the Ministry of Education and Microsoft Arabia, with the aim of exchanging experiences on modern technical solutions and best practices for their application, which contributes to improving education outcomes.

