MAKKAH — More than half a million male and female teachers as well as admin istrative staff and supervisors resumed their duty on Sunday as nearly 28,000 schools across Saudi Arabia opened their doors at the end of 51-day long summer vacation.



Students will go back to schools on Aug. 20, one week later. The current academic year covers three semesters that include a number of vacations.



The Saudi Ministry of Education has ensured completion of preparations in all public, private and foreign education schools prior to the start of the new academic year.



According to the new academic calendar, the academic semester will begin on Sunday 4 Safar 1445 AH, corresponding to Aug. 20, and will continue until Jumada Al-Awwal 2, corresponding to Nov. 16, while the second semester will start on Sunday, 12 Jumada al-Awwal corresponding to Nov. 26, and will end on Thursday 12 Shaaban, corresponding to Feb. 22, 2024.



The third semester will start on Sunday, Shaban 22, corresponding to March 3 2024, and will end on Monday Dhul Hijjah 4, corresponding to June 10, 2024, according to the calendar.

