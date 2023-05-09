Qatar - Qatar University (QU) President Dr Hassan Rashid al-Derham has said that the university is on the verge of approving its strategic plan for the next phase in line with the Third National Development Strategy (2023-2030).

He was giving a speech to celebrate the graduation of its 46th batch of students.

Dr al-Derham said that throughout its history, since its establishment in 1977 until today, Qatar University has had the honour of contributing to achieving the goals of the state and its leadership's aspirations through its academic formation, institutional culture, scientific and research capabilities, preparing generations of competencies and experiences.

"Today, we celebrate the 46th batch of Qatar University graduates – a new group of 3,913 male and female graduates – to join the ranks of the more than 64,000 graduates of the university since its establishment," he added.

He said that Qatar University works towards achieving and sustaining three integrated goals; quality in the educational process, excellence in scientific research, and advancement in institutional work and administrative efficiency.

Dr al-Derham added that one of the fruits of these efforts was the university's achievement this year of the highest level of institutional accreditation from the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC), one of the world's leading academic accreditation institutions.

At the international level, Qatar University has continued to make progress in the global university rankings this year.

According to the QS World University Rankings, the university has been ranked 208th in the world and 226th by the Times Higher Education World University Rankings.

Qatar University has also achieved second place among Arab universities in both rankings.

Dr al-Derham noted that the university will host two important conferences this year: the General Conference of the International Association of Universities, which was founded in 1950 and includes more than 600 universities from over 120 countries, and the International Conference on Interprofessional Education and Collaborative Practice (IPECP).

Both of these conferences will be held for the first time in the Mena (Middle East and North Africa) region.

