Riyadh: The Kingdom has advanced in the general index of the World University Rankings (QS) 2022 at the global level, with 14 Saudi universities entered the 2022 classification compared to 9 in 2019, thanks to the efforts of the Ministry of Education to improve educational outcomes and achieve the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, it was reported here today.



King Abdulaziz University, King Saud University, and King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals advanced in the (QS) international classification of university majors for the year 2022, obtaining advanced positions ranking between the rankings from 51 to 319 globally in the fields of engineering and technology, natural sciences, life sciences. and medicine, as well as a theoretical specialization in social sciences and management.



King Abdulaziz University ranked among the top 100 international universities in engineering and technology, the 51st globally, and 132nd in natural sciences globally, advancing 78 positions compared to the same period, and ranking 109th globally in life sciences and medicine and also ranking 104th in social sciences and management, in addition to progressing 102 steps in humanities and literature, to rank in the 271st place globally.



King Saud University ranked 185th globally in engineering and technology, 295th globally in natural sciences, the 171st globally in life sciences and medicine, in addition to the 319th position globally in social sciences and management.



King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals ranked 87th among the best 100 universities in the world in engineering and technology. The university also advanced 119 points in the field of natural sciences compared to its 2019 ranking, achieving the 281st rank globally in the classification.