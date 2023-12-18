The Ministry of Education has entered into agreements with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MoCCAE) and Bayanat to advance scientific efforts in sustainability. These understandings aim to bolster sustainable scientific and research initiatives and include the introduction of a grant for collaborative research programmemes throughout 2024, coinciding with COP28.

The three-year agreements were signed by Dr. Mohammad Al Mualla, Under-Secretary for Higher Education Academic Affairs at the Ministry of Education, Mohammed Saeed Al Nuaimi, Acting Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, and Hasan Ahmed Al Hosani, Managing Director of Bayanat.

The two agreements aim to acquire services related to the administration of collaborative research grants. This encompasses the entire grant management process, from conceptualisation to research proposal evaluation and selection of grant recipients.

​Under the two agreements, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and Bayanat will jointly fund the research grant in collaboration with the Ministry of Education. Each party will contribute AED 2,250,000, covering 50 percent of the grant’s funding over the next three years.

The agreement between the Ministry of Education and Bayanat is focused towards leveraging the Ministry’s expertise and establishing comprehensive research teams. The primary objective is to achieve scientific excellence in alignment with the UAE’s strategic priorities. Additionally, Bayanat is also interested in benefiting from the Collaborative Research Programme Grant (CRPG), scheduled for launch in 2024 by the Ministry to enhance the research landscape and engage higher education institutions.

According to the agreement, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and Bayanat commit to providing the Ministry of Education with all the information needed for establishing the required research grant, including research interests, financing proposals, and dedicated work teams.

This collaboration underscores the Ministry of Education's dedication to advancing scientific research in alignment with national priorities and strategies, with a focus on sustainability. It also highlights the joint efforts of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and Bayanat in funding and supporting critical research challenges that align with the net-zero emission strategy.

The Ministry of Education, represented by the Department of Science, Technology, and Scientific Research, will oversee the management of the research grant, to ensure the allocation of essential funding and resources to licensed UAE-based higher education institutions. The goal is to motivate researchers to address pressing scientific issues and contribute to the nation’s commitment to sustainability.

Dr. Mohammad Al Mualla emphasised the significance of the agreements as they showcase the value of collaboration with national entities and companies possessing advanced scientific expertise. These collaborations align with shared goals focused on advancing the scientific landscape and contributing to sustainable development objectives.

He emphasised the Ministry of Education's dedication to fostering scientific research within higher education institutions, aligning with its educational vision. He emphasised that scientific research serves as a tool for ongoing scientific development, the preservation of achievements, and their subsequent growth. He acknowledged the pivotal role of scientific research as a cornerstone for a nation's progress and leadership across diverse domains. There is currently a concentrated effort, guided and supported by the wise leadership, to position the UAE as a hub for knowledge and science. This strategic focus aims to contribute to enhancing the quality of life and actively contribute to global humanitarian progress.

Mohammed Saeed Al Nuaimi, Acting Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MoCCAE), affirmed that the UAE is firmly aligned with its climate and environmental goals to reach climate neutrality by 2050 by promoting nature-based solutions, rationalising resource consumption and other efforts.

Al Nuaimi said, “Achieving these goals requires advanced research capabilities that help in finding solutions to the challenges facing the UAE in many vital sectors and fulfil our ambition to launch initiatives to reduce emissions and adapt to climate change. Our cooperation with the Ministry of Education represents an important step in this field. With its outstanding research capabilities, the Ministry of Education can enable researchers and academicians in the UAE to work in specific areas that will be the Ministry’s focus in the coming years.”

He added, “The signing of the agreement during COP28 goes to show our commitment to partnership and cooperation with other stakeholders in the country and abroad. COP28 is an important step for the UAE to enhance its climate action path through joint work and in collaboration with different parties for a sustainable future for all.”

Hasan Ahmed Al Hosani underscored the significance of the partnership, stating, "Bayanat is proud to participate in such ambitious initiatives that foster collaboration between national institutions and the private sector, working towards the achievement of the country’s objectives in forging sustainable development trajectories and enhancing our national capabilities. We are committed to investing in the future and supporting critical research challenges aligned with the zero-emission strategy. Our aim is to be a vital contributor in building a promising and sustainable future for our beloved nation."