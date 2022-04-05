Orange Wheels, a flagship brand of IdeaCrate Edutainment Company, opened its latest edutainment centre at Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO), marking the second location of Orange Wheels in Dubai and the fourth in the UAE.

Orange Wheels is a unique one-stop edutainment destination for children, aged six months to eight years set up in a creative, nature-centric and innovative environment.

Shifa Yusuffali, CEO of IdeaCrate Edutainment Company, said: “This is yet another step to provide wholesome education to the young and curious minds. With the motto ‘Play, Discover, Create’, Orange Wheels offers a safe, clean, fun, and nurturing environment for children to enjoy unrestrained play time with immersive activities.”

“The evolutionary concept aims at the overall development of kids through a series of activities like games, music, dance, arts and craft. Our focus is on providing a stimulating space for children to explore their creative and fun side,” she added.

Orange Wheels seeks to create memorable experiences for children and parents in their preferred happy place. From themed arts and crafts, a thrilling soft play area, interactive cooking stations and an outdoor water-play space, Orange Wheels’ hands-on activity programmes are designed to promote development, excellence, and entertainment in a thoroughly safe environment. The play centre offers a wide range of stimulating sensory activities, arts, and craft stations as well as pretend play areas.

“We also offer themed parties at our dedicated private party room allowing our guests to choose their desired themes and packages. The team is experienced in planning and hosting birthday parties, with creative themes and flexible packages,” Yusuffali said.

“We make the children’s party a seamless event, filled with fun and memories to treasure forever. It is an ideal place for children to build confidence and express their individuality. The play centre also hosts themed events from coffee mornings to playdates that allow moms and dads to meet and bond with community of parents in a friendly, informal setting.”

With a space for the children to express their talents in their own way, Orange Wheels encourages children to play and learn in an activity-oriented environment guided by trainers from around the world.

Through its edutainment brands Orange Wheels, Orange Hub, and Orange Seeds Nursery, IdeaCrate offers unparalleled experiences facilitated by active sensory learning and state-of-the-art indoor family entertainment centres in the UAE.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).