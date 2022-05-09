Riyadh - A panel themed "Transforming the teaching profession: innovation in times of crisis" was held today on the sidelines of the International Conference and Exhibition on Education (ICEE 2022), discussing education continuity in times of crisis, highlighting the challenges and responses that prevailed during the COVID-19 pandemic, and forecasting future challenges and opportunities.

The session also addressed the role of educational institutions and academics, success stories and lessons learned, and enhancing means of cooperation towards a common vision of quality education in the future.

The Head Teacher Development at UNESCO and Head of the General Secretariat of the Special International Task Force on Teachers in Education 2030 Carlos Vargas Tamez said the importance of innovation in mitigating the impact of crises and emergencies on the continuity and quality of education in light of the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as constantly rethinking in its educational approaches, innovative practices and partnerships in learning and teaching have proliferated at the national, regional and global levels, adding that the vast majority of these innovations led by teachers and schools ensured that students could continue to access quality learning despite school closures.