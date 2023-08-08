The Emirates Schools Establishment (ESE) has joined the National ICV Programme following a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT).

The MoU supports the programme, launched as one of the UAE’s Projects of the 50 and, in enhancing coordination and integration between federal and local entities.

The signing was attended by Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology and the Chairwomen of the Emirates Schools Establishment.

The MoU aligns with MoIAT's strategic objectives to accelerate development across various sectors and foster economic growth.

Under the MoU, ESE will apply the National ICV standard to all its procurement activities and contracts to achieve its strategic objectives.

Omar Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary of MoIAT, signed the MoU on MoIAT's behalf, while ESE was represented by its Director-General, Mohammed Al Qassim.

Al Suwaidi said: “The National ICV programme is a key pillar in the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology, Operation 300 billion. The programme supports companies by increasing demand for local products and services, along with redirecting procurement expenditure into the national economy. This fosters the industrial sector's growth, creating high-quality job opportunities and incentivising advanced technology adoption. ESE is a key addition to the National ICV Programme, as it unlocks new investment opportunities in the education sector.”

He continued: “MoIAT is actively raising awareness about the programme's importance and its role in bolstering the UAE's economic and industrial ecosystem while enhancing its competitiveness. MoIAT has organised numerous awareness campaigns and sessions for federal and local government agencies, corporations, and suppliers across the UAE's seven emirates. MoIAT has also enhanced the National ICV Programme's flexibility and made it easier to join through a new digital portal.”

“The programme plays a key role in achieving the UAE's national objectives by enabling industrial growth and enhancing the competitiveness of locally manufactured products. This is in addition to other initiatives and programs such as the ‘'Make it in the Emirates’' initiative, the Technology Transformation Programme, and UAE Industry 4.0.”

Al Suwaidi added: As of the end of last year, a total of 28 entities, including federal and local government agencies as well as major companies, became part of the ICV Programme. Spending on local products and services reached AED 53 billion in 2022 under the programme, with more than 5,100 new active licenses granted.”

Meanwhile, Mohamed Al Qassim, Director-General of ESE stressed that joining the National ICV Programme is a continuation of the establishment’s efforts towards supporting the UAE’s targets, which include supporting national industries and local projects, alongside ESE’s primary commitment to enhancing the education sector.

He added that ESE will become a key supporter of national companies, in line with the public education sector’s development framework and initiatives.

He stressed that, by integrating entities and sectors, enhancing the competitiveness of local products, and creating job opportunities, the National ICV Programme benefits society.

Al Qassim added that, under the MoU, ESE will invest in job creation to support Emiratisation and the advancement of national service sectors in line with the vision and directives of the UAE’s leadership on strengthening the national economy.

He praised MoIAT’s role in strengthening cooperation between various federal and local entities to expand the adoption of the programme across vital sectors, which aligns with its objectives, particularly to promote local products.

By joining the National ICV Programme, ESE vendors will gain a competitive advantage on purchases, product contracts and services. A collaborative team, comprising members from both entities, will be established to facilitate programme implementation, offer necessary assistance, and build upon past achievements, thereby fostering the advancement of the UAE's industrial sector. The ministry will facilitate training and upskilling programmes for ESE personnel, ensuring certification based on predefined criteria such as expenditure, investment, Emiratisation, technology adoption, and other relevant factors.