It may be good news for parents with school age children, but the decision by Dubai’s education regulator to freeze tuition fees again in 2022 is credit negative for the country’s biggest education provider, GEMS MENASA Caymen Ltd (GEMS), according to Moody’s



The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) announced last week that schools would not be allowed to raise tuition fees this year. The last permitted fee increase was for the academic year 2019-20.



“This decision is credit negative for GEMS, because it will limit its organic growth potential for academic year 2022/23,” the agency said in an update.



“The announcement contrasts with the wider economic growth and inflationary environment in Dubai and the UAE.”



Moody’s said the latest Education Cost Index “The latest Education Cost Index (ECI), which measures annual school costs increases and includes salaries, rent and utilities was set at -1.01 percent by the regulator.



But data from the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre showed a 2.5 percent increase in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) at the end of 2021 in the UAE.



“The inability to raise tuition fees in Dubai will hinder GEMS’ revenue and EBITDA growth in 2022/23, since the emirate accounts for 26 of GEMS’ 60 schools and around two-thirds of its students,” the agency said.



Moody’s said yesterday that Abu Dhabi’s school regulator had yet to announce whether there would be a tuition fees increase permitted for the emirate’s schools for the coming academic year.



GEMS, which has headquarters in Dubai, and has $900 million of senior secured notes listed on The International Stock Exchange (TISE), Guernsey, has schools with 119,000 pupils in total in the Middle East, Europe, India, Africa, South East Asia and North America, according to its website.



(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Daniel Luiz)



imogen.lillywhite@lseg.com