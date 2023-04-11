Bahrain has announced the launch of a new initiative, Aspire, that has been mainly designed to support the career development of Bahraini postgraduate degree holders as well as create quality job opportunities that match their qualifications.

The decision was taken at the weekly Cabinet Meeting held today (April 10) at Gudaibiya Palace which was chaired by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

Aspire's objectives align with the proposal submitted by the Council of Representatives in the light of a memorandum lodged by the Ministerial Committee for Legal and Legislative Affairs, reported BNA.

The Cabinet also approved the memorandum regarding the acquisition of real estate for public use to provide spaces for urban development, it stated.

Another memorandum, submitted by the Ministerial Committee for Development and Infrastructure Projects, regarding a draft decision to form a ministerial committee to review the naming of cities, neighbourhoods, villages, suburbs, roads, squares, and intersections was also approved.

During the meeting, His Royal Highness gave directive that all government sector employees and retirees be paid their salaries on April 18, before the Eid Al Fitr holiday, it added.

