Riyadh - The Arab Bureau of Education for the Gulf States (ABEGS) participated in the International Conference and Exhibition for Education (ICEE) 2022, organized by the Ministry of Education, currently ongoing in Riyadh.

Through its participation, ABEGS aims to interact directly with a wide range of the speakers, visitors, specialists, professors, companies and institutions related to the education sectors, in addition to strengthening the relations and supporting projects and joint business opportunities offered in the ICEE 2022.