ABU DHABI - Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) has launched the Tamkeen programme for vocational training to support the UAE’s effort to build a knowledge economy by investing in skill development of Emiratis.

Supervised by experts and specialists from ADFD, the training covers diverse areas such as investment, project management, financial affairs, internal auditing, information technology, media and communication, and strategic planning and human resources.

Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director General of ADFD, said: "The Abu Dhabi Fund launched the vocational training programme to support the country’s strategic initiatives to enhance employability of Emiratis by empowering them with necessary and relevant knowledge and skills."

He added that the programme helps trainees to raise their competence levels, become more self-confident, and make a conscious and informed decision about their career.

Fatima Al Mazrouei, Director of Support Services in ADFD, said: "The Tamkeen programme aims to develop professional skills and capabilities of Emirati university graduates according to the needs of the labour market. We provide an integrated professional environment that allows them to acquire knowledge and experiences in diverse areas under the supervision of officials and experts from ADFD.

She pointed out that ADFD prioratises training of Emirati youth so that they can effectively contribute to the nation-building effort.

A total of 51 Emirati youth have been trained under the Tamkeen programme. They worked in different departments of the Abu Dhabi Fund under the supervision of 32 officials and experts from various disciplines.