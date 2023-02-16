ABU DHABI - In a continues bid to integrate breakthrough solutions and tap into the potential of the groundbreaking GPT-3 technology, Abu Dhabi University (ADU) to become one of the first educational institution in the world to integrate GPT-3 on its data and services. The integration of the technology seeks to better support students, faculty, and staff by providing enhanced and efficient services while setting a new standard for education technology.

By leveraging the power of GPT-3, ADU will support data-driven decision-making, enhance learning outcomes and promote the ethical use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology in education and work field. With this innovation, stakeholders will have access to a range of services, including programmes information and application support.

Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University (ADU), said, “We are excited to lead the way in using this cutting-edge technology to enhance our commitment to excellence and to provide unparalleled support to all our stakeholders. Our goal is to support students, faculty, and staff in the best possible way. GPT-3 offers us the opportunity to personalise the learning experience, provide effective support services, and promote data-driven decision-making in various aspects of our operations.”

Prof. Aouad, added, “Through similar initiatives, we seek to further strengthen ADU’s position as a leading academic institution that provides faculty and students with breakthrough solutions and learning opportunities.”

Abu Dhabi University (ADU) Provost, Professor Thomas Glas-Hochstettler, said, “The use of GPT-3 will enable us to support students in their learning journey by providing them with a personalised and effective learning experience. Additionally, we will ensure that AI is used ethically in assessment, learning, and work. We believe that this project will benefit our stakeholders significantly.”

ADU is a leading academic institution that provides its students with a well-rounded academic experience and equips them with the needed skill sets for the future career market. In addition, the University is committed to investing in scientific research opportunities and fostering innovation and creative thinking among students and faculty members.