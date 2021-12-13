RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s finance ministry has announced the Kingdom’s budget allocation for next year - and the education sector took the biggest share of the pie.

The ministry announced SR955 billion ($254.6 billion) - 19.37 percent, or SR185 billion, of which will go to education.

General items sector takes the second biggest share with an allocation of SR182 billion, followed by the military sector with SR171 billion.

Health and social development, which took the second-highest share in budget expenditure in 2021, now stands with SR138 billion, or only 14.45 percent of the total budget.

The government spent SR190 billion on health and social development in 2020 as it increased spending unexpectedly to combat COVID-19.

Taking SR101 billion is security and administrative regions, followed by economic resources, municipal services sector, basic equipment and transportation, and general administration.