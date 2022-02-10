FRANKFURT- The European Central Bank will raise its main interest rate only "if and when" it sees inflation stabilising at its 2% goal and regardless of what other central banks are doing, the ECB's vice-president Luis de Guindos said on Thursday.

"It's natural that central banks around the globe won't necessarily start raising rates at the same time," de Guindos said. "We are guided by our forward guidance conditions and will act if, and when, they have been met."

