ArabFinance: The Egyptian Exchnage (EGX) announced that e-finance for Digital and Financial Investments (EFIH) has submitted its documents to list the issued capital increase, according to a statement.

e-finance aims at raising its issued capital to EGP 888.88 million from EGP 800 million.

The capital increase amounts to EGP 88.88 million distributed over 177.77 million shares at a nominal value of EGP 0.50 per share, in addition to, issuance expenses of EGP 13.48 per share.

The EGX is currently reviewing the submitted documents to be studied afterwards by the Listing Committee.

Founded in 2005, e-finance is the first fintech platform in Egypt and a leading digital payment infrastructures developer.