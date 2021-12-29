Saudi-based Dur Hospitality Company has signed up Al Murshid Contracting Group for the construction of a luxury residential compound over a 30,000 sq m area on King Khalid Road in Riyadh city.

As per the SR82.5 million ($22 million) deal, Al Murshid will build 75 luxurious and smart residential villas in addition to the landscape works as per the latest state-of-the-art specifications, said Dur Hospitality in its filing to the Saudi bourse Tadawul.

The project scope includes implementation of construction works, finishing and electromechanical works for the project. It is characterized by its close location to the northern gate of the diplomatic quarter in Riyadh, and to premises of some of the major government authorities and departments, it stated.

Al Murshid Contracting Group will be completing the project work in 18 months, said the statement.