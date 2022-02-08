UAE investment bank and asset manager Shuaa Capital is poised to list one of its planned special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) in the United States.

The company, which has $14 billion in assets under management, has recently filed a registration statement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission for the launch of a $100-$200 million SPAC, a bourse filing to the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) said on Tuesday.

The SPAC, which Shuaa did not identify in the disclosure, will be listed on Nasdaq in the US. Shuaa is expected to later decide on an initial public offering (IPO) for the SPAC.

“Shuaa is now going through the final regulatory approvals following which a decision will be made to IPO the SPAC,” the statement noted.

Last year, the company revealed plans to establish three SPACs. Shuaa is one of the investors in music streaming platform Anghami, which recently listed on Nasdaq New York, following its merger with an SPAC, Vistas Media Acquisition Company.

An SPAC is set up to raise funds from investors with the aim to acquire another company. The proceeds are raised through an initial public offering (IPO).

The acquisition of another company is supposed to be completed within two years or investors should get their money back.

SPACs have recently gained growing investor interest in the global capital markets. As of May 2021, proceeds from global SPAC IPOs reached $100 billion, up by 23 percent from the levels seen throughout the whole of 2020, according to Refinitiv data.

