Long-haul operator Emirates airline announced on Thursday that it is operating more flights to meet high travel demand amid easing restrictions and fully restore services to key destinations in Australia, the cities of Brisbane and Perth.

“Emirates flights [will] now operate at full capacity to Brisbane and [will] be restored to 100 percent to Perth from February 2022,” the Dubai-based carrier said in a statement. The move also comes as Australia beefs up its vaccination drive and achieves its target to reach a double-dose vaccination rate of 80 percent.

Capacity on flights from Dubai to Brisbane will increase starting December 16, while flights to Perth will operate at full capacity to eligible vaccinated travellers from February 5.

Starting January 1, 2022, the airline will boost the frequency of flights EK430/431 between Dubai and Brisbane to five times weekly, with the potential to increase in line with demand.

Frequency on flights EK420/421 on the Dubai-Perth route will also increase to five times weekly to accommodate more passengers looking to travel to Australia.

“As the demand for international travel grows by the day, we’re offering greater connectivity for eligible Australians looking to return home and be reunited with their loved ones,” said Barry Brown, Emirates divisional vice president for Australasia.

