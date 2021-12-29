Dubai has unified all government health insurance systems under one umbrella called ‘Enaya’.

The move covers all government insurance schemes, including Saada. With this, there will be one insurance for all Government of Dubai employees.

The beneficiaries of Enaya include citizens of Dubai who do not benefit from any other government insurance; and employees of Dubai government departments and their families.

Dependency within the health insurance programme for Dubai government employees includes:

· For Emiratis: Wives; sons up to 24 years old; daughters till they get married or employed; and parents.

· For expats: Wife and three children under the age of 21.

The unification of all health insurance systems is aimed at providing “advanced integrated care and high quality medical services”.

Enaya features two service providers: Neuron Insurance and Almadallah Healthcare Management.

Benefits

Multiple benefits include comprehensive coverage for maternity. The programme provides healthcare for expectant mothers and their children from the beginning of the pregnancy period until after birth. Unlike other insurance programmes, there is no waiting period for this entitlement. Other benefits:

· Current disease states and chronic diseases.

· Disease prevention.

· Complete coverage of periodic routine examinations and vaccinations.

The unification under one insurance policy aims to enhance preventive care, ensure health sustainability and the provision of high-quality specialised healthcare to insured members.