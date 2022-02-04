PHOTO
Emirates airlines is set to make a full return of passenger services to and from Casablanca from February.
This marks a full restoration of Emirates pre-pandemic African network that includes 21 cities in the continent..
EK 751 will depart Dubai at 0730hrs, arriving in Casablanca at 1315hrs. EK 752 will depart Casablanca at 1505hrs, arriving in Dubai at 0130hrs the next day.
Flights between UAE and Morocco was temporarily suspended from November 30.
For more information on entry requirements to Morocco visit: www.emirates.com
