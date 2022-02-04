Dubai South, the largest single-urban master development focusing on aviation, logistics and real estate, ended 2021 on a high note by recording several outstanding achievements across its different divisions, which includes attracting new clients and companies, the selling out of projects, signing top-level partnerships and launching unique projects.

Master developer Dubai South Properties handed over almost all its units at The Pulse, an urban mixed-use development comprising 1,400 apartments and 240 townhouses, and thanks to the project’s success, the company launched The Pulse Villas, with the first and second phase has already sold out.

Following the inauguration of Expo 2020 Dubai, and based on popular demand, The Pulse Beachfront was launched, and the company succeeded in selling out phases one and two to interested investors, with the final phase due to launch in Q1 2022.

The Residential District Villa Plots (Baiti) was also launched, and the company also sold out all the plots on sale. The Pulse community development was launched in phases and continues to grow rapidly, attracting end-users and new buyers due to its unique features, strategic location and the company’s track record in delivering on its promises.

The Residential District currently boasts a population of over 25,000 residents, who are enjoying the unique lifestyle and amenities that it offers. Moreover, Sakany, Dubai South’s first leasehold staff accommodation that emphasises resident welfare has an occupancy rate of 99 percent.

The company also launched another project, The Avenue, a limited number of commercial freehold plots that can be purchased on a payment plan and developed by investors for commercial use.

As a result of the optimum services and business solutions it offers to customers, the Business Park at Dubai South recorded outstanding numbers in 2021 compared to 2020 by leasing 243,805 square feet of space, and retaining 85 percent of the companies there.

The total number of companies now operating out of Dubai South reached 4,600, attracting more than 700 new companies. Moreover, the total number of people working out of Dubai South will reach 20,848 individuals by the end of 2021.

