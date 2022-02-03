DUBAI - Dubai South, the largest single-urban master development focusing on aviation, logistics and real estate, ended 2021 on a high note, making several outstanding achievements across its different divisions.

Such achievements include attracting new clients and companies, the selling out of projects, signing top-level partnerships and launching unique projects.

Dubai South Properties handed over almost all its units at The Pulse, an urban mixed-use development comprising 1,400 apartments and 240 townhouses, and due to the project’s success, the company launched The Pulse Villas, with the first and second phase having already sold out. Following the inauguration of Expo 2020 Dubai, and based on popular demand, The Pulse Beachfront was launched, and the company succeeded in selling out phases one and two to interested investors, with the final phase due to launch in Q1 2022.

The Residential District Villa Plots (Baiti) was also launched, and the company also sold out all the plots on sale. The Pulse community development was launched on phases and continues to grow rapidly attracting end-users and new buyers due to its unique features, strategic location and the company’s track record in delivering on its promises.

The Residential District currently boasts a population of over 25,000 residents, who are enjoying the unique lifestyle and amenities that it offers. Moreover, Sakany, Dubai South’s first leasehold staff accommodation that emphasises resident welfare has an occupancy rate of 99%.

The company also launched another remarkable project, The Avenue, a limited number of freehold commercial plots that can be purchased on a payment plan and developed by investors for commercial use.

As a result of the optimum services and business solutions that it offers to customers, the Business Park at Dubai South recorded outstanding numbers in 2021 compared to 2020, by leasing 243,805 square feet of space, and retaining 85% of the companies operating there.

The total number of companies that are now operating out of Dubai South reached 4,600, attracting more than 700 new companies. Moreover, the total number of people working out of Dubai South reached to 20,848 individuals by end of 2021.

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub, the aerospace platform of Dubai dedicated to the advancement of the aerospace industry, has rounded up the year by launching several unique projects. One such project is Dubai Helipark, its helicopter centre and the largest of its kind, accommodating eight helicopters to facilitate transport between business centres and tourist destinations across the UAE.

Phase one is now operational, and the second phase will be completed later this year. The Dubai Free Port, the first Super Vault in the region, was also announced and will be used by VIP travellers and HNWIs seeking to store fine artworks and precious physical assets in secure facilities within a custom-bonded area. MBRAH also launched its Line Maintenance Units, which hosts seven international aviation players. Also, during Dubai Airshow 2021, an agreement with Comlux was signed to develop a hangar facility at MBRAH.

It was also a successful year for the Logistics District at Dubai South, as the first phase of EZDubai infrastructure, already completed, amounting to 50% of the total area of the district. Moreover, the district cooling services is already operational which will help maintain a sustainable e-commerce zone and reduce carbon emissions.

Moreover, EZDubai e-commerce zone succeeded in attracting several companies to the e-commerce hub, such as noon which announced its expansion with the opening of its customer fulfilment facility to expand upon its operations and continuous drive for growth.

In his comments, Khalifa Al Zaffin, Executive Chairman of Dubai Aviation Corporation and Dubai South, said, "We are pleased with the overall performance of Dubai South and its districts throughout the past year, especially as we achieved growth despite the general impact of COVID-19 on the business landscape. This is attributed to the unrivalled support of the government and its initiatives to boost the emirate’s economy and to our well-thought-of plans and strategies to ensure that we increase investments across several industries in Dubai. We are optimistic for this year, and we hope that we reach greater heights across Dubai South."

