Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai has approved 600 housing loans worth a total of Dh600 million to be provided by the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment as part of housing projects announced last year.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed said the decision reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid to provide the best living conditions for Emirati families as part of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan that maps out a comprehensive plan for sustainable urban development in the emirate.

The Crown Prince added that Dubai is one of the world’s leading cities that places people’s happiness and quality of life at the centre of its development model, enabling an exceptional environment for individuals and families.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment recently raised the value of the housing loan provided to Emirati citizens to Dh1 million. It also accelerated processing of loans and extended the loan repayment period to 25 years.

In addition, the Establishment announced various benefit schemes as part of its housing strategy that aims to design residential neighbourhoods to provide citizens the world’s best lifestyle and living environment for families.