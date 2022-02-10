DUBAI: Dubai’s real estate market recorded 309 sales transactions worth AED976.42 million and mortgage deals of AED458.97 million in addition to 14 gift transactions amounting to AED66.6 million Thursday, data released by the emirate’s Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales covered 259 villas and apartments worth AED 614.88 million, and 50 land plots worth AED361.54 million, while the mortgages included 77 villas and apartments worth AED176.19 million and 13 land plots valued at AED282.78 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED1.5 bn

