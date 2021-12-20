Dubai International Airport (DXB) is now back operating at 100 percent capacity, 20 months after it first shut down under restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Operators at Dubai Airports announced today that Concourse A, Terminal 3, which is specially designed for the largest capacity aircraft, A380s, is fully open.

The company said traffic had been increasing throughout 2021.

“The rate of recovery of DXB has exceeded most other airports of comparable size and highlights the positive international reputation that Dubai has as an attractive city that has taken decisive steps to protect its visitors and residents,” said CEO Paul Griffiths.

“The number of visitors to Dubai is likely to exceed pre-pandemic levels during the final few weeks of the year which is an excellent milestone on our journey towards full recovery.”

The terminal is expected to serve 1.6 million passengers during the second half of December, traditionally peak tourism season in Dubai, according to data from the airport.

Visitors to Dubai exceeded 1 million during the month of October and DXB reached 1 million passengers per week in November, with origin-destination passengers, or those who are not using the airport to transit, reaching 94 percent of pre-pandemic levels.

“Reaching the point where 100 percent of our facilities are now open and serving customers, plus the huge resurgence in passengers arriving into Dubai marks an important milestone for the aviation sector as well as for the city of Dubai and its economic growth,” said Griffiths.

“We took early steps to implement best-in-class hygiene and health protocols, fast track PCR testing facilities, and enhanced customer service and guest support resources to ensure the comfort, convenience and safety of travelers - and this has resulted in a strong recovery towards pre-pandemic levels of passengers.”

DXB was first closed to the public on March 23 2020, with Terminals 2 and 3 and Concourses B and C reopening three months later. The first international tourists returned to the emirate on July 7 2020.

Terminal 1 and Concourse D, reopened on June 24 2021.

Dubai Airports said passenger traffic has intensified in recent months, with year-to-date passengers reaching 20.7 million as of October 2021, with the passenger numbers for the full year expected to be 28.9 million.

Passenger numbers at DXB fell by 70 percent to 25.9 million in 2020 during the height of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Seban Scaria)

imogen.lillywhite@lseg.com

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

© ZAWYA 2021