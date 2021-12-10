DP World, a global logistics company and one of the worlds largest marine terminal operators, and Emergent Cold Latin America (Emergent LatAm), Latin Americas newest temperature-controlled warehousing and logistics provider, have joined hands for the development of two temperature-controlled logistics facilities within DP World Logistics Parks in Latin America.

These developments will provide Emergent Cold LatAm and DP World customers with a fully integrated supply chain solution.

It will be focused on two locations DP World Caucedo (Dominican Republic) and Duran Logistics Centre (Ecuador).

DP World Caucedo is a world-class Logistics Hub and free trade zone located in Punta Caucedo, near the city of Santo Domingo. Caucedo is the newest and most modern port on the island, and a gateway for the Caribbean food trade.

Duran Logistics Centre (began operations in September 2020 as part of a large investment in this important global trade market. Ecuadors main export commodities include shrimp and bananas.

The parties have also committed to explore development activities in other DP World locations in Latin America to enhance their service offerings and further establish a cold-chain footprint.

"This partnership in these locations is an important step forward in our vision to build the highest quality cold storage network in Latin America" said Neal Rider, CEO of Emergent Cold LatAm.

"DP World is a major player in the region, and we share a commitment to growth in the global food trade. We look forward to working with DP World in delivering a more integrated solution to our customers in their locations."

"Partnering with Emergent Cold Latam allows us to jointly integrate the refrigerated supply chain of our customers and provide logistics solutions that simplify their supply chain." said Matthew Leech, CEO and Managing Director of DP World Americas Region.

"Emergent Cold LaTAm fits perfectly with DP Worlds Logistics service vision and strategy across the Latam region, enabling trade and expanding our logistics offerings," he added.-TradeArabia News Service