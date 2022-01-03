(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)

NEW YORK - When it comes to betting on college students, the Ralph Lauren crowd is where the dollars are. The emptying-out of campuses at the beginning of the pandemic has turned not into a broad-based bounce-back, but a recovery focused on the Ivy League, as students desert less selective schools. Yale and Harvard will prosper in 2022, but companies and investors who were betting on a return to earlier educational trends face a reckoning.

Total undergraduate enrollment is down around 8% since the onset of Covid-19, according to data from the National Student Clearinghouse. And whether it’s renting out copies of “The Canterbury Tales” or helping students cram after class, companies who serve American undergraduates are beginning to feel the drag. Textbook provider Chegg, publishing firm Pearson and education technology provider Coursera all fielded difficult questions from analysts in 2021 about disappearing customers. All three firms’ share prices tumbled during the year, with Chegg down over 60%.

The scariest part of the enrollment data isn’t the headline drop, but how widely colleges are feeling the pain. Losses in enrollments in the immediate aftermath of pandemic-spurred lockdowns were concentrated in two-year community colleges, the often publicly funded institutions that offer job-specific certifications or act as stepping stones towards bachelor’s degrees. The trend is now spreading out across most four-year institutions.

Except, that is, at the most selective schools, which still see strong demand. A college education is attractive because degree-holders earn more. But a 2018 review by the IZA Institute of Labor Economics shows this college wage premium falling, while a 2019 paper published by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis finds the benefit to overall wealth of a degree is negligible for many. Students may have decided that, if they can’t get in at the most prestigious schools that promise the most earning power, college isn’t worth it.

In a country already marked by yawning inequality, this threatens to drive an even wider wedge between the haves and have-nots. Indeed, corporate America is already seeing the split. Look at the difference between the companies trying to serve all students and those who focus on top-tier colleges – like student-housing real estate investment trust American Campus Communities, which saw shares rise around 30% over 2021. In 2022, popped collars and cable-knit sweaters are the safest look on Wall Street.

