Dec 14 (Reuters) - Catastrophe modeling firm Karen Clark &Company (KCC) said on Tuesday it expects insured losses of about$3 billion from the swarm of tornadoes and severe convectivestorms that caused destruction in parts of the United Statesthis month.

The estimates for storms between Dec. 9 to Dec. 12 includethe swarm of tornadoes that tore a 200-mile path through the sixstates in the U.S. Midwest and South, demolishing homes,leveling businesses and setting off a scramble to find survivorsbeneath the rubble. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL1N2SY17C

The barrage of tornadoes killed at least 74 people inKentucky, officials said on Monday.

The powerful twisters, which weather forecasters say areunusual in cooler months, also destroyed a candle factory andthe fire and police stations in a small town in Kentucky, rippedthrough a nursing home in neighboring Missouri, and killed atleast six workers at an Amazon warehouse in Illinois.

KCC's estimates includes the privately insured damage toresidential, commercial, and industrial properties andautomobiles.

