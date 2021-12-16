ArabFinance: Danone aims to double its investments to EGP 1 billion in Egypt over the coming five years, CEO Haitham Sadek told Al Borsa News.

The company is looking to add new production lines and upgrade existing ones, as well as ramping up exports to Africa in order to capitalize on Egypts increased support for exporters to the rest of the continent.

The planned investment comes on the back of the companys most successful year in over five years, which Sadek credits to the company sourcing 70% of its raw materials from local manufacturers.

Thats helped the Paris-listed multinational food company sidestep the supply chain and shipping bottlenecks that have been a hallmark of 2021.

