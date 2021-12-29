PHOTO
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has announced that wearing masks and following social distancing guidelines will be mandatory in all indoor and outdoor events and activities from 07:00 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 30.
According to the Saudi Press Agency, an official source from Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior said the decision was made by the country’s health authorities due to a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases and the occurrence of new mutations for the virus.
The source indicated that all procedures and safety measures are subject to continuous evaluation based on the local and global situation.
People living in Saudi Arabia are being urged to follow the new protocols in order to avoid facing legal penalties for failing to adhere to the precautionary measures.
