HAMBURG - Jordan's state grains buyer has issued an international tender to purchase up to 120,000 metric tons of animal feed barley, European traders said on Thursday.

The deadline for price offers is Jan. 29.

A new announcement had been expected by traders after Jordan purchased about 100,000 tons in its previous tender for 120,000 tons of barley on Wednesday.

Shipment in the new tender is sought in a series of possible combinations in consignments of 50,000 and 60,000 tons for April 1-15, April 16-30 and May 1-15.

Jordan has also issued a separate international tender to buy up to 120,000 tons of milling wheat with offers to be submitted on Jan. 28.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan Editing by David Goodman )