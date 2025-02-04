Gold prices regained an all-time high on Tuesday, driven by investors seeking the safe-haven asset after China retaliated with tariffs on the U.S. in response to President Donald Trump's tariffs.

Spot gold gained 0.7% to $2,834.24 per ounce as of 09:23 a.m. ET (1423 GMT), after hitting a record high of $2,836.98 earlier in the session.

U.S. gold futures rose 0.2% to $2,862.80.

"The tariff news came out like it did overnight; I think right now that's the main driver than any other thing and data that comes out today, (but) I think it's going to be overshadowed by the the tariff news," said Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO Futures.

"The dollar was strong going into the week here, but with a lower dollar, that also definitely helps the price of gold," Haberkorn said.

The dollar fell 0.5%, making gold less expensive for other currency holders.

China imposed tariffs on U.S. imports, swiftly responding to new U.S. duties, escalating the trade war between the world's top two economies even as Trump offered reprieves to Mexico and Canada.

The Trump administration's plans for trade tariffs come with inflation risks, three Fed officials warned on Monday, with one arguing that uncertainty over the outlook for prices calls for slower interest rate cuts than otherwise.

Bullion is traditionally considered a hedge against both inflation and geopolitical uncertainty, but higher rates reduce the non-yielding asset's appeal.

Investors are also monitoring key data this week, including U.S. job openings expected at 1500 GMT on Tuesday, the ADP employment report on Wednesday, the payrolls report on Friday, and speeches from several Fed officials.

Spot silver rose 1% to $31.87 per ounce. Platinum shed 0.4% to $968.05, and palladium fell 2.1% to $987.75.

