NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Clorox is an example of what happens when a company goes abruptly from hot wash to cold rinse. The U.S. bleach maker on Thursday reported a dismal 8% annual fall in revenue in the latest quarter, sending its stock down more than 14%, and said that rising costs of ingredients, packaging and transportation will eat into profit for years to come. Judging by its shrunken market capitalization of around $17 billion on Friday morning, investors now think Clorox is worth less than it was before the pandemic. They are probably right.

As consumers rushed to purge fomites from their homes, Clorox found itself the beneficiary of a Covid-19 windfall. A simple way to size that up is to look at how much gross profit – what’s left after deducting manufacturing costs from revenue – exceeded what analysts had expected back at the end of 2019. Comparing Morningstar estimates with what the company actually reported, the answer is around $700 million over the past two years.

But as customer demand has eased, costs have started to rise, which turns out to be more corrosive than a bottle of Liquid Plumr Clog Destroyer. Because ingredients like plastic resin are escalating, Clorox’s gross profit margin has collapsed, from 44% to around 36%. Based on pre-pandemic revenue of around $6.7 billion, the lower margin means around $500 million of lost profit. In less than two years that will wipe away the benefits of supernormal pandemic sales.

Clorox now faces the worst of several worlds: Rising costs and weakening demand, plus heaps of unsold goods. It has around 66 days’ worth of goods in its warehouses, finance chief Kevin Jacobsen said on Thursday, compared with 55 days in former times. Clorox also has to wriggle out of contracts with third-party manufacturers it signed up when sales were soaring.

Factoring in all that, it’s not so far-fetched to think Clorox has emerged from the wash smaller than when it went in. And what happens in the laundry room may not stay in the laundry room. Manufacturers of all stripes are struggling with higher input costs, and demand that has dropped off faster than they feared. Clorox is just one of the more prominent victims of a violent profit spin-cycle.

- Clorox shares fell 15% in morning trading on Feb. 4 after it reported an 8% decline in sales for the last three months of 2021, compared with the same period a year earlier. The maker of bleach said that rising input costs, notably in commodities it uses to make and package its products, would reduce its gross profit margin to 36% for the fiscal year ending in June, compared with 45% at the end of calendar 2020.

- Finance chief Kevin Jacobsen told analysts that Clorox ended the quarter with around 65 days of inventory, compared with around 55 days before the Covid-19 pandemic. He attributed that to Clorox’s attempt to manage supply-chain disruption, but added that another factor was the company’s addition of new third-party manufacturers to cope with an earlier surge in demand.

