BEIJING: China's air passenger traffic in November was just 40.6% of the level in 2019, the aviation authority said on Wednesday.

China's domestic air traffic is faltering due to a zero-COVID tolerance policy that has led to tighter travel rules in Beijing and weaker consumer confidence after repeated small outbreaks.

