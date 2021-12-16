ArabFinance: The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) is offering a raft of new decisions for financially distressed SMEs to settle their debts, the CBE announced in a statement.

The new set of decision come as the bank looks to alleviate the impact of covid-19 on small businesses.

According to the decisions, starters and small businesses will have a longer time frame to get their ducks in a row before they can be classified by a bank as distressed.

Credit facilities for the companies will be restructured based on their available funds and their ability to pay, while alternative options, like extending the tenor of their facilities and providing grace periods for payment, will be offered for support.

Additionally, a unified regulatory framework for managing non-performing loans will be applied to all banks, and will include setting a clear time frame to classify loans as bad debt, as well as clear guidelines for handling them.

The statement is unclear on what the new guidelines will be, but they pertain to the scheduling of payments for non-performing loans.

The new measures come as part of the CBEs financial inclusion strategy, launched in 2019, which outlines SME support as one of its key pillars.