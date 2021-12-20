MANAMA: The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) has announced the implementation of a ‘work from home’ policy for employees, with a focus on working mothers in order to ensure suitable working conditions for continuity of operations.

The ‘Working from Home Policy and Guidelines’ have been developed by CBB with the aim of ensuring the proper application of remote work systems and providing a supportive, stimulating and appropriate work environment for employees in general, and for working mothers in particular to achieve a balance between their work duties and family commitments, while ensuring the continuity of business and enhancing productivity.

The policy includes the scope of remote work application, eligibility criteria, and obligations of both the employee and supervisor in this regard.

Commenting, CBB executive director for corporate services Yousef Al Fadhel said: “The development of this policy is in line with the aspirations of the CBB to provide a suitable work environment for its employees in general and for working mothers in particular, and to benefit from their capabilities and enhancing their status.

This policy serves as a reference for organising remote employees’ work in a way that offers an appropriate environment for continuity of business.”

As part of its policy to assist working mothers and offer them suitable and healthy environment to perform their duties, the CBB has provided a dedicated nursing room for mothers at its headquarters and has urged the financial sector to provide such arrangements for female employees, emphasising that supporting Bahraini working women is a national duty.

